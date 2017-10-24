Edition:
China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK)

2628.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.10HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.35 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
HK$25.45
Open
HK$25.30
Day's High
HK$25.60
Day's Low
HK$24.85
Volume
60,624,131
Avg. Vol
42,982,706
52-wk High
HK$26.20
52-wk Low
HK$18.46

Thu, Oct 19 2017

CORRECTED-Allianz sells part of Taiwan life insurance portfolio to China Life​

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 German insurer Allianz said its Taiwan business had agreed to sell part of its traditional life insurance portfolio to China Life Insurance .

REFILE-UPDATE 1-China life insurance premium income growth slows further

BEIJING, Sept 1 Premium income for China's insurance industry slowed further in the January-July period, as regulatory measures taken to slow risky and aggressive behavior continued to impact the market, official data showed on Friday.

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China Life Insurance H1 profit rises 18 pct on strong investment income

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 24 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's second-biggest insurer by market value, on Thursday said first-half net profit rose 17.8 percent on strong investment income.

