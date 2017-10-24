Japan Tobacco Inc (2914.T)

BRIEF-Japan Tobacco acquires tobacco related assets of Mighty * Says it acquired tobacco related assets of Philippines-based Mighty Corporation on Sept. 7 and the previous plan was disclosed on Aug. 22

Japan Tobacco to buy Philippine cigarette maker Mighty for $936 million TOKYO Japan Tobacco Inc said on Tuesday it would buy the Philippines' No. 2 cigarette maker Mighty Corp for about $936 million, its second large deal in Southeast Asia this month as it deepens its push into emerging markets.

Japan Tobacco to buy Philippine cigarette maker Mighty for $936 million TOKYO Japan Tobacco Inc said on Tuesday it would buy the Philippines' No. 2 cigarette maker Mighty Corp for about $936 million (726 million pounds), its second large deal in Southeast Asia this month as it deepens its push into emerging markets.

Japan Tobacco to buy Indonesian 'kretek' cigarette firms for $677 million JAKARTA/TOKYO Japan Tobacco Inc on Friday said it has agreed to buy an Indonesian maker of "kretek" tobacco and clove cigarettes, together with its distributor, for $677 million, giving it a bigger footprint in the world's second-largest tobacco market.

