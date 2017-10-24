Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp (3289.T)
3289.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
739JPY
7:00am BST
739JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥19 (+2.64%)
¥19 (+2.64%)
Prev Close
¥720
¥720
Open
¥723
¥723
Day's High
¥739
¥739
Day's Low
¥722
¥722
Volume
3,403,500
3,403,500
Avg. Vol
1,900,887
1,900,887
52-wk High
¥739
¥739
52-wk Low
¥565
¥565
BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan holdings to issue unsecured bonds worth 20 bln yen
* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen and 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen
BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen
* Says it will issue 13th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on July 25 and payment date on July 31
BRIEF- Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 bln yen
* Says it will issue 11th series and 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, with subscription date on May 24 and payment date on May 31
