Bank of Communications Co Ltd (3328.HK)
5.93HKD
24 Oct 2017
HK$-0.04 (-0.67%)
HK$5.97
HK$5.92
HK$5.98
HK$5.92
28,529,336
30,730,611
HK$6.44
HK$5.40
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Bank of Communications obtains approval on issuance of green financial bonds
* Approved to issue green financial bonds with amount not exceeding RMB 20 billion in national inter-bank bond market of china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Aecc Aero Sci&Tech signs agreements with branches of China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications
Sept 29 Aecc Aero Science and Technology Co Ltd 600391.SS>
BRIEF-Bank of Communications receives approval to establish BOCOM Financial Assets Investment Co from CBRC
* announcement approval on the establishment of Bocom Financial Assets Investment Co., Ltd
BRIEF-China High Speed Transmission Equipment executes agreement with Bank of Communications
Sept 26 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd
BRIEF-Bank of Communications gets approval on qualification of executive vice president from regulatory authority
* Approval on qualification of executive vice president by regulatory authority
Moody's downgrades China's Bank of Communications on profit pressure
SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Moody's Investors Service downgraded China's fifth-largest listed state-owned lender Bank of Communications (BoCom) on Thursday, citing the impact of higher market funding cost on profitability.
BRIEF-Bank Of Communications updates on approval of qualifications of non-executive directors
* Obtained approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission in respect of qualifications of Song Guobin and He Zhaobin as non-executive directors Source text: [http://bit.ly/2gu4FMu] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bank of Communications to pay div for domestic preferred stock
* Says it plans to pay 3.9 yuan (tax-inclusive) per share as dividend for domestic preferred stock, on Sept. 7
BRIEF-Bank Of Communications proposes to distribute dividends for domestic preference shares
* Bank proposes to distribute dividends for domestic preference shares on 7 September 2017
China's BoCom H1 net profit rises 3.5 pct to 39 bln yuan
SHANGHAI, Aug 24 China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country's fifth-largest listed bank by assets, on Thursday reported a slight rise in net profit for the first half of 2017, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.