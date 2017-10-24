Edition:
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp (4188.T)

4188.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,174JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥18 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
¥1,156
Open
¥1,156
Day's High
¥1,175
Day's Low
¥1,152
Volume
6,039,600
Avg. Vol
6,086,014
52-wk High
¥1,175
52-wk Low
¥629

Mon, Jul 24 2017

BRIEF- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings consolidated subsidiary to buy NeuroDerm for about $1.1 bln

* Says its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp will buy NeuroDerm Ltd, for about $1.1 billion (about 124.1 billion yen), $39 per share, effective October

BRIEF-Jingdong Group to start a vegetable factory in tie-up with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei

* Jingdong will start a vegetable factory in the Tongzhou district of Beijing under a partnership deal with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei

