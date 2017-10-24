Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T)

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track status to Astellas for acute myeloid leukemia drug * U.S. FDA grants fast track designation to Astellas for development of gilteritinib in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Astellas and Seattle Genetics initiate trial of enfortumab vedotin for ureter cancer patients * Astellas and Seattle Genetics initiate pivotal trial of Enfortumab Vedotin for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics and Astellas initiate pivotal trial of enfortumab vedotin * Seattle Genetics and Astellas initiate pivotal trial of enfortumab vedotin for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer

BRIEF-Vical announces completion of the Phase 3 ASP0113 CMV vaccine trial * Vical announces completion of the Phase 3 ASP0113 CMV vaccine trial

BRIEF-R&I affirms Astellas Pharma's rating at "AA" and says stable outlook-R&I * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA"-R&I

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug succeeds key trial Sept 14 Pfizer Inc and Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc said on Thursday their prostate cancer drug met the main goal of a trial testing it for a more common form of the disease.

Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug clears late-stage trial Pfizer Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc said on Thursday their drug to treat a type of prostate cancer met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

CORRECTED-Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug clears late-stage trial Sept 14 Pfizer Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc said on Thursday their drug to treat a type of prostate cancer met the main goal of improving overall survival in a late-stage trial.