Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T)

4568.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,542JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥2,532
Open
¥2,530
Day's High
¥2,543
Day's Low
¥2,522
Volume
1,087,100
Avg. Vol
2,198,637
52-wk High
¥2,800
52-wk Low
¥2,192

Thu, Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Inovalon enters into agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Inc

* Inovalon announces agreement with daiichi sankyo, inc. To support outcomes-based contracting

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denies 2016 takeover bid by AstraZeneca

TOKYO Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it received a takeover bid last year from Britain's AstraZeneca, following speculation that sent its share price soaring as much as 13 percent and triggered a trade suspension.

Daiichi Sankyo denies receiving takeover bid from AstraZeneca

LONDON Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it had received a takeover bid last year from British drugmaker AstraZeneca , as reported earlier by the online version of Nikkei Business.

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo terminates product agreement with Charleston Laboratories

* Daiichi Sankyo terminates development and commercialization agreement with Charleston Laboratories regarding hydrocodone products in the U.S., including CL-108

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo late-stage trial positive on diabetic pain drug

* Daiichi Sankyo announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating mirogabalin in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain

BRIEF-AstraZeneca has no comment on report it sought to buy Daiichi Sankyo

* Britain's AstraZeneca has no comment on report it sought to buy Japan's Daiichi Sankyo last year - spokeswoman Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Edmund Blair)

AstraZeneca sought to buy Japan's Daiichi Sankyo last year -report

TOKYO, Aug 31 Britain's AstraZeneca offered to buy Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co last year, a business magazine reported on Thursday, sending the stock soaring before trade was suspended.

