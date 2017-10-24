Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T)

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denies 2016 takeover bid by AstraZeneca TOKYO Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it received a takeover bid last year from Britain's AstraZeneca, following speculation that sent its share price soaring as much as 13 percent and triggered a trade suspension.

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo terminates product agreement with Charleston Laboratories * Daiichi Sankyo terminates development and commercialization agreement with Charleston Laboratories regarding hydrocodone products in the U.S., including CL-108

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo late-stage trial positive on diabetic pain drug * Daiichi Sankyo announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating mirogabalin in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain

BRIEF-AstraZeneca has no comment on report it sought to buy Daiichi Sankyo * Britain's AstraZeneca has no comment on report it sought to buy Japan's Daiichi Sankyo last year - spokeswoman Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Edmund Blair)