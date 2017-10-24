Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)

BRIEF-Shiseido to transfer chromatography business to unit * Says co plans to transfer chromatography business to Kyoto-based wholly owned unit on Dec. 1

BRIEF- Shiseido says recall of products * Says it has decided to voluntarily recall Killer Wink Gel Liner products of its self-selection makeup brand, INTEGRATE, as select products have been found to contain specks of plastic in the eyeliner core due to production deficiency

BRIEF-Shiseido to sell Kyoto-based unit and chromatography business related assets * Says it will sell all shares of Kyoto-based unit, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of analytical instruments, and chromatography business related assets to Osaka Soda Co Ltd , with undisclosed price, effective Dec. 1

BRIEF-Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China - Nikkei * Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China; expects Chinese sales to improve 14 pct on a local currency basis in 2017 - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2uOdNQO) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shiseido says voluntary recall of sunscreen products * Says it decided to voluntarily recall three of its sunscreen products

BRIEF-Shiseido says voluntary recall of body wash products * Says it have decided to voluntarily recall the affected products, which was specifically produced at Kuki Factory between January and July of 2017