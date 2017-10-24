Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd (5214.T)
5214.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,525JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-PPG Industries says deal with Nippon Electric Glass to close in H217
* PPG Industries says deal to sell assets of its North American fiberglass operations to Nippon Electric Glass is expected to close in H2 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tNULbl) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PPG reaches agreement with Nippon Electric Glass
* PPG reaches agreement with Nippon Electric Glass for sale of remaining fiberglass operations
BRIEF-Nippon Electric Glass signs agreement with PPG Industries regarding acquisition of glass fiber business
* Says it signed a agreement with PPG Industries, Inc. through unit Nippon Electric Glass America, Inc., regarding acquisition of glass fiber business
