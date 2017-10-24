Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T)

Too early to discuss consolidation involving Kobe Steel - Nippon's Mimura TOKYO It is too early to talk about any industry consolidation involving Kobe Steel Ltd as the impact of its long-standing practise of data fabrication is still unknown, a former top executive at Japan's Nippon Steel Corp said.

CORRECTED-Japan steelmakers' shares fall after reports of price cuts TOKYO, Aug 24 Shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and other Japanese steelmakers fell on Thursday after media reports the country's biggest producer of steel had agreed on price cuts for the six months through September with Toyota Motor Corp.

INTERVIEW-Nippon Steel expects high China steel prices throughout 2017 * Mulling making composite auto materials of steel, carbon fibre

Japan steelmakers see solid profit growth on product price hike * Nippon Steel forecasts 72 pct jump in annual profit, JFE 136 pct

INTERVIEW-Nippon Steel looks to mixed-length deals, new suppliers to buffer coal volatility TOKYO, May 23 Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is considering measures to counter volatile coking coal prices, such as contracts of varying lengths and seeking out supply sources outside of Australia, its senior official said.

Nippon Steel calls for command to alternate at Brazil's Usiminas SAO PAULO Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp wants to implement a system to alternate command at Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA with fellow controlling shareholder Ternium SA, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

