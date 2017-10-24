Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)

As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test HONG KONG As Kobe Steel Ltd becomes increasingly embroiled in a data falsification scandal, concerns are growing about its outstanding liabilities despite the Japanese company's sizable cash reserves.

Japan's Kobe Steel considering withdrawing its full year earnings forecast - Kyodo TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.

Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business. |

