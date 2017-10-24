Edition:
Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)

5406.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

875JPY
6:20am BST
Change (% chg)

¥8 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
¥867
Open
¥867
Day's High
¥884
Day's Low
¥858
Volume
43,620,800
Avg. Vol
14,980,493
52-wk High
¥1,395
52-wk Low
¥774

Mon, Oct 23 2017

Japan's Kobe Steel considering withdrawing its full year earnings forecast: Kyodo

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.

As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test

HONG KONG As Kobe Steel Ltd becomes increasingly embroiled in a data falsification scandal, concerns are growing about its outstanding liabilities despite the Japanese company's sizable cash reserves.

* Kobe has $3.3 bln in cash, securities investments unused credit

Japan's Kobe Steel considering withdrawing its full year earnings forecast - Kyodo

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.

TOKYO, Oct 23 Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.

Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business. | Video

* Statutory standards violated - company (Adds details, comments, property auction)

BRIEF-Japan industry ministry tells Kobe Steel to expedite investigation

* Japan industry ministry says instructed Kobe Steel to quickly establish a new third-party committee to investigate data fabrication

