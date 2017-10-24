Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)
875JPY
6:20am BST
¥8 (+0.92%)
¥867
¥867
¥884
¥858
43,620,800
14,980,493
¥1,395
¥774
Mon, Oct 23 2017
Japan's Kobe Steel considering withdrawing its full year earnings forecast: Kyodo
TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.
As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test
HONG KONG As Kobe Steel Ltd becomes increasingly embroiled in a data falsification scandal, concerns are growing about its outstanding liabilities despite the Japanese company's sizable cash reserves.
As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test
HONG KONG As Kobe Steel Ltd becomes increasingly embroiled in a data falsification scandal, concerns are growing about its outstanding liabilities despite the Japanese company's sizable cash reserves.
As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test
* Kobe has $3.3 bln in cash, securities investments unused credit
Japan's Kobe Steel considering withdrawing its full year earnings forecast - Kyodo
TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.
Japan's Kobe Steel considering withdrawing its full year earnings forecast - Kyodo
TOKYO, Oct 23 Kobe Steel Ltd is considering withdrawing its earnings forecast for this fiscal year as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal, Kyodo reported on Monday.
Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers
TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business. | Video
Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers
TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business. | Video
WRAPUP2-Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers
* Statutory standards violated - company (Adds details, comments, property auction)
BRIEF-Japan industry ministry tells Kobe Steel to expedite investigation
* Japan industry ministry says instructed Kobe Steel to quickly establish a new third-party committee to investigate data fabrication