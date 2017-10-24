JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T)
5411.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,390JPY
7:00am BST
2,390JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥33 (+1.40%)
¥33 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
¥2,358
¥2,358
Open
¥2,356
¥2,356
Day's High
¥2,404
¥2,404
Day's Low
¥2,347
¥2,347
Volume
3,325,900
3,325,900
Avg. Vol
3,731,922
3,731,922
52-wk High
¥2,404
¥2,404
52-wk Low
¥1,345
¥1,345
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 1 2017
Japan steelmakers see solid profit growth on product price hike
* Nippon Steel forecasts 72 pct jump in annual profit, JFE 136 pct
Japan's JFE aims to widen coking coal sources after Australian cyclone
TOKYO, May 17 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.
UPDATE 2-Japan's JFE to raise steel output this fiscal year amid solid domestic demand
* No change for now in plan to build a plant in Mexico (Adds executive comments)
Japan's JFE says to increase steel output by 3 pct to 29 mln t this fiscal year
TOKYO, April 27 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it will increase output of crude steel in the year through March 2018 by 3 percent.
Select another date: