Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T)

* Copper output to rise due to higher capacity at Onahama * Conducting 21 days of maintenance at Onahama from Oct. 21 * Gold output to rise due to higher slime supply from Indonesia (Adds comment, detail) TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp said on Monday it plans to produce 181,830 tonnes of refined copper during October-March, up 14 percent from the same period last year as it boosts its smelting capacity. Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expec