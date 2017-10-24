Hitachi Ltd (6501.T)

BRIEF-GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, ARC Nuclear to advance collaboration for developing advanced SMR * GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and ARC Nuclear announce steps to further collaboration to commercialize advanced small modular reactor

KKR puts planned buyout of Hitachi Kokusai on hold TOKYO U.S. buyout firm KKR has put on hold a planned acquisition of Hitachi Ltd's chip making equipment and video solution business, the companies said, citing issues over the terms of the deal.

Hitachi profit beats estimates on lower costs, high-speed trains in Britain TOKYO Japanese industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by lower costs as well as strong sales of high-speed trains in Britain and construction machinery in China.

INTERVIEW-Italy's Ansaldo STS eyes small acquisitions despite feud with activist investors * U.S fund Elliott in feud with Hitachi over acquisition price

BRIEF-Hitachi to collaborate with IBM - nikkei * Hitachi to supply IBM-made mainframe computers with Hitachi's operating systems starting fiscal 2018 - Nikkei Source :(http://s.nikkei.com/2qTQOjC) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-GE Hitachi awarded outage services contract by Exelon Generation * GE Hitachi awarded outage services contract by Exelon generation

KKR to buy Hitachi unit valued at $2.3 billion TOKYO U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's chip-making equipment and video solution unit in a deal valuing the company at 257 billion yen (1.79 billion pounds), its second purchase of a Hitachi unit.