Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)
6503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,950JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
¥1,940
Open
¥1,930
Day's High
¥1,950
Day's Low
¥1,921
Volume
6,565,400
Avg. Vol
5,728,797
52-wk High
¥1,950
52-wk Low
¥1,369
Thu, Aug 31 2017
BRIEF-Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing
* Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Immersion enters into multi-year license agreement with Mitsubishi Electric
* Immersion Corp - Mitsubishi Electric to incorporate Immersion's haptics IP in automotive applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
