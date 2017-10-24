GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T)
6674.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
598JPY
7:00am BST
598JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-3 (-0.50%)
¥-3 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
¥601
¥601
Open
¥598
¥598
Day's High
¥599
¥599
Day's Low
¥592
¥592
Volume
3,310,000
3,310,000
Avg. Vol
3,917,705
3,917,705
52-wk High
¥608
¥608
52-wk Low
¥416
¥416
Tue, Aug 8 2017
UPDATE 1-GS Yuasa shares soar; targets extended-range EV battery for 2020
* Electric cars seen taking off in Europe, China (Recasts with company, market comments, background on EV market)
GS Yuasa to double EV range with new battery from 2020: Nikkei
GS Yuasa to double EV range with new battery from 2020 - Nikkei
