NEC Corp (6701.T)

Mon, Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-NEC and Hortonworks expand partnership to deliver a big data processing platform

* Hortonworks Inc announced expansion of strategic partnership with NEC to deliver a big data processing platform

BRIEF-NEC Corp's sales in April-September half expected to rise about 10 pct - Nikkei

* NEC Corp expected to see its group operating profit remain roughly unchanged on the year at about 4 billion yen in April-September half - Nikkei‍​

BRIEF-NEC Corp in final talks to sell battery electrode subsidiary - Nikkei‍​

* NEC Corp is in final talks to sell its battery electrode subsidiary to chinese investment group GSR - Nikkei‍​

BRIEF-NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei

* NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 billion yen for a satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 billion: Sky News

Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.

BRIEF-NEC Corp secures orders to install bus-related systems in India- Nikkei

* NEC Corp has won orders totaling about 6 billion yen to install electronic fare collection and other bus-related systems in four Indian cities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

