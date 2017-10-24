NEC Corp (6701.T)

BRIEF-NEC Corp's sales in April-September half expected to rise about 10 pct - Nikkei * NEC Corp expected to see its group operating profit remain roughly unchanged on the year at about 4 billion yen in April-September half - Nikkei‍​

BRIEF-NEC Corp in final talks to sell battery electrode subsidiary - Nikkei‍​ * NEC Corp is in final talks to sell its battery electrode subsidiary to chinese investment group GSR - Nikkei‍​

BRIEF-NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei * NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 billion yen for a satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 billion: Sky News Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 billion - Sky News Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.

UPDATE 1-Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 bln - Sky News * Three private equity firms also showing interest -Sky News (Adds NEC comment, share reaction)

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for 900 mln stg - Sky News July 13 Japanese PC assembler NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion), Sky News reported.

BRIEF-Japan's NEC weighs 900 mln stg bid for UK's Civica - Sky News * Japanese technology giant NEC lines up 900 million stg bid for UK's Civica - Sky News Source : http://bit.ly/2uWgqy2