Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd (6703.T)
6703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,573JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥1,569
Open
¥1,561
Day's High
¥1,573
Day's Low
¥1,551
Volume
385,200
Avg. Vol
505,362
52-wk High
¥1,768
52-wk Low
¥1,260
Select another date:
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology to acquire Oki Electric Industry's Kunshan company
* Says it signs agreement to acquire Japan's Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd's Kunshan company for $1.73 million
BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry to merge with Tokyo-based unit
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit on Oct. 1, which is a holding company of seven units of the co
BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm
* Says t signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm
BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry names new auditing firm
* Says it has named PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as the new auditing firm, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
