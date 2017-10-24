Edition:
United Kingdom

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd (6703.T)

6703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,573JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥1,569
Open
¥1,561
Day's High
¥1,573
Day's Low
¥1,551
Volume
385,200
Avg. Vol
505,362
52-wk High
¥1,768
52-wk Low
¥1,260

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology to acquire Oki Electric Industry's Kunshan company

* Says it signs agreement to acquire Japan's Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd's Kunshan company for $1.73 million

BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry to merge with Tokyo-based unit

* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit on Oct. 1, which is a holding company of seven units of the co

* Says t signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm

BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry names new auditing firm

* Says it has named PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as the new auditing firm, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC

