Seiko Epson Corp (6724.T)

Nikkei to remove Toshiba from stock average, add Seiko Epson TOKYO, July 10 Nikkei Inc on Monday said it would remove Toshiba Corp from the Nikkei stock average, effective Aug. 1, and add Seiko Epson Corp. (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

BRIEF-Epson and AfterWords announce strategic partnership * Epson and AfterWords announce strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: