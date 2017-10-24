Edition:
United Kingdom

Seiko Epson Corp (6724.T)

6724.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,911JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥47 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
¥2,864
Open
¥2,855
Day's High
¥2,911
Day's Low
¥2,849
Volume
2,084,300
Avg. Vol
3,873,367
52-wk High
¥2,976
52-wk Low
¥1,972

Select another date:

Tue, Jul 11 2017

Seiko Epson hits 2-1/2-year high, stock to replace Toshiba in Nikkei 225

TOKYO, July 11 Shares of Seiko Epson Corp soared to 2-1/2-year highs on Tuesday morning a day after Nikkei Inc said it would add the company's stock to the benchmark Nikkei 225 average, replacing scandal-hit Toshiba Corp.

Continue Reading

Nikkei to remove Toshiba from stock average, add Seiko Epson

TOKYO Nikkei Inc on Monday said it would remove Toshiba Corp from the Nikkei stock average, effective Aug. 1, and add Seiko Epson Corp.

Nikkei to remove Toshiba from stock average, add Seiko Epson

TOKYO, July 10 Nikkei Inc on Monday said it would remove Toshiba Corp from the Nikkei stock average, effective Aug. 1, and add Seiko Epson Corp. (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

BRIEF-Epson and AfterWords announce strategic partnership

* Epson and AfterWords announce strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF- R&I affirms Seiko Epson's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook - R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I

Select another date: