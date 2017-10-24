Panasonic Corp (6752.T)

Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022 TOKYO Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.

Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022 TOKYO, Oct 10 Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.

Panasonic to launch new auto battery line at ex-TV screen plant in Japan TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan's Panasonic Corp said on Friday it will start producing automotive batteries at its former television screen plant in Japan, accelerating its battery drive to meet anticipated demand for electric vehicles.

Panasonic first quarter profit up 17 percent; expects profit from Tesla's Model 3 batteries by year-end TOKYO Japan's Panasonic Corp on Monday reported a 16.9 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, mostly in line with analyst estimates, as a shift to advanced automotive parts starts to reward the electronics giant.

UPDATE 1-Panasonic Q1 profit up 17 pct; expects profit from Tesla's Model 3 batteries by year-end * Tesla Model 3 battery costs outweighed Q1 profit -exec (Adds background on the firm's automotive shift)