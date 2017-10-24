Alps Electric Co Ltd (6770.T)
6770.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,210JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥25 (+0.78%)
¥25 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
UPDATE 4-BOJ keeps to script, but new board member dissents as policy on hold
* Gov Kuroda stresses importance of fiscal discipline (Adds Gov Kuroda quotes, recasts first paragraph)
BRIEF- Alps Electric to fully acquire Alpine Electronics through stock swap
* Says it will fully acquire Alpine Electronics Inc through stock swap, effective Jan. 1, 2019
BRIEF-Immersion signs multi-year license renewal with ALPS
* Has renewed a multi-year license agreement with ALPS electric Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
