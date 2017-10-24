Edition:
United Kingdom

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)

7011.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,595JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥50 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥4,545
Open
¥4,535
Day's High
¥4,595
Day's Low
¥4,522
Volume
1,370,900
Avg. Vol
1,430,548
52-wk High
¥5,714
52-wk Low
¥4,053

UPDATE 2-Kobe Steel plant that supplied plane components being checked

* Industry ministry seeking checks on industrial standards (Adds industry minister seeking checks, updates shares)

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) announced they have agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

British wind farm first to secure MHI Vestas' record 9.5 MW turbines

OSLO A consortium planning to build Britain's Triton Knoll offshore wind park will buy 90 giant turbines from MHI Vestas, it said on Monday, in what the maker said was the first announced deal for its record 9.5 megawatt (MW) capacity product.

EDF sells Areva New NP stakes to Mitsubishi Heavy and Assystem

PARIS, July 10 French state-controlled power group EDF said on Monday it had agreed to sell stakes in the New NP reactor business formed from the restructuring of nuclear group Areva to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Assystem.

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to combine shipbuilding design, engineering workforces-Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will consolidate shipbuilding design and engineering workforces as part of effort to revive its vessel business - Nikkei

