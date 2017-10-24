Edition:
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (7012.T)

7012.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,890JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-20 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
¥3,910
Open
¥3,880
Day's High
¥3,905
Day's Low
¥3,860
Volume
1,029,600
Avg. Vol
1,056,014
52-wk High
¥4,110
52-wk Low
¥2,710

Kawasaki vying for $3.2 billion New York subway order

MONTREAL/TOKYO Kawasaki Heavy Industries of Japan said on Thursday it was vying to win a $3.2 billion subway contract with the largest U.S. transit agency, after Bombardier Inc of Canada acknowledged this week that it was out of the running.

BRIEF-Boeing announced agreement to enhance collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

* Announced an agreement to enhance industrial collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

BRIEF-GKN signs multi-million pound agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

* Signed multi-million pound, LTA with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to supply;contract covers planned production period for programme to 2027 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

BRIEF-Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20% positions in Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei

* Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20 percent of the positions in its money-losing Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rvWmkD) Further company coverage:

