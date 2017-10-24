Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (7012.T)
Fri, Sep 1 2017
Kawasaki vying for $3.2 billion New York subway order
MONTREAL/TOKYO Kawasaki Heavy Industries of Japan said on Thursday it was vying to win a $3.2 billion subway contract with the largest U.S. transit agency, after Bombardier Inc of Canada acknowledged this week that it was out of the running.
BRIEF-Boeing announced agreement to enhance collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries
* Announced an agreement to enhance industrial collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries
BRIEF-GKN signs multi-million pound agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries
* Signed multi-million pound, LTA with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to supply;contract covers planned production period for programme to 2027 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20% positions in Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei
* Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20 percent of the positions in its money-losing Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rvWmkD) Further company coverage: