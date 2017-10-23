Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T)

Nissan's inappropriate inspections started at least 20 years ago - NHK TOKYO Inappropriate inspection practices at Nissan Motor Co had been going for at least 20 years, Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, in a new revelation that could further roil Japan's second-biggest automaker.

Nissan's inappropriate inspections started at least 20 years ago: NHK TOKYO Inappropriate inspection practices at Nissan Motor Co Ltd had been going for at least 20 years, Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, in a new revelation that could further roil Japan's second-biggest automaker.

Nissan's inappropriate inspections started at least 20 years ago -NHK TOKYO, Oct 20 Inappropriate inspection practices at Nissan Motor Co had been going for at least 20 years, Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, in a new revelation that could further roil Japan's second-biggest automaker.

Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market TOKYO Nissan Motor Co Ltd is suspending domestic production of vehicles for the Japanese market for at least two weeks to address misconduct in its final inspection procedures that led to a major recall, it said on Thursday.

Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market TOKYO Nissan Motor Co Ltd is suspending domestic production of vehicles for the Japanese market for at least two weeks to address misconduct in its final inspection procedures that led to a major recall, it said on Thursday.

UPDATE 2-Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market * Nissan, Kobe Steel scandals raise questions about Japan quality (Adds CEO comment, details on misconduct)

BRIEF-Nissan Motor says to suspend vehicle production for Japan market at Nissan and Nissan Shatai plants * Says decided to suspend vehicle production for the Japan market at all Nissan and Nissan shatai plants in Japan

BRIEF-Nissan: Confirmed safety of hood and door panels made with aluminium supplied by Kobe Steel * confirmed safety of hood and door panels made with aluminium supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd