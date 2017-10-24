Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202.T)
7202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,618JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF- R&I affirms Isuzu Motors' rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook – R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I
BRIEF-Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 bln Yen for qtr ended June - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 billion Yen for the quarter ended June - nikkei
BRIEF-Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
BRIEF-Apple International plans business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd
* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd
