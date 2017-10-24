Edition:
United Kingdom

Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202.T)

7202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,618JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
¥1,609
Open
¥1,608
Day's High
¥1,618
Day's Low
¥1,606
Volume
2,294,100
Avg. Vol
2,290,059
52-wk High
¥1,644
52-wk Low
¥1,158

Select another date:

BRIEF- R&I affirms Isuzu Motors' rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook – R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 bln Yen for qtr ended June - Nikkei

* Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 billion Yen for the quarter ended June - nikkei

BRIEF-Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry sees FY 2017 H1 net loss to widen

July 17 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd

BRIEF-Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei

BRIEF-Apple International plans business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd

* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd

Select another date: