Edition:
United Kingdom

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)

7203.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

7,028JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥47 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
¥6,981
Open
¥6,956
Day's High
¥7,029
Day's Low
¥6,940
Volume
6,090,200
Avg. Vol
6,866,666
52-wk High
¥7,215
52-wk Low
¥5,492

Select another date:

Sun, Oct 22 2017

Photo

Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan's mainland, a spokesman said.

Continue Reading

Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan's mainland, a spokesman said.

Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution

TOKYO, Oct 22 Toyota Motor Corp will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan's mainland, a spokesman said.

BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

* Toyota Motor Corporation issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

Toyota says aluminium plates from Kobe Steel meet standards

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said that it had confirmed that aluminium plates supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd with falsified quality data which were used in parts for some of the Japanese automaker's vehicles had met safety and durability standards.

Toyota says aluminum plates from Kobe Steel meet standards

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said that it had confirmed that aluminum plates supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd with falsified quality data which were used in parts for some of the Japanese automaker's vehicles had met safety and durability standards.

Toyota to test self-driving, talking cars by about 2020

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it would begin testing self-driving electric cars around 2020, which will use artificial intelligence (AI) to engage with drivers, as the company competes with tech firms to develop new vehicles.

Toyota to test self-driving, talking cars by about 2020

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it would begin testing self-driving electric cars around 2020, which will use artificial intelligence (AI) to engage with drivers, as the company competes with tech firms to develop new vehicles.

Toyota to test self-driving, talking cars by about 2020

TOKYO, Oct 16 Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it would begin testing self-driving electric cars around 2020, which will use artificial intelligence (AI) to engage with drivers, as the company competes with tech firms to develop new vehicles.

Toyota seeking to halve Japan car models as domestic market shrinks

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp is aiming to halve the number of car models it sells at home by 2025, a person briefed on the matter said - the second time this month that a Japanese automaker has emerged with plans to sharply scale back in a shrinking domestic market.

Select another date: