Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)

Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution TOKYO, Oct 22 Toyota Motor Corp will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan's mainland, a spokesman said.

BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements * Toyota Motor Corporation issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

Toyota says aluminium plates from Kobe Steel meet standards TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said that it had confirmed that aluminium plates supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd with falsified quality data which were used in parts for some of the Japanese automaker's vehicles had met safety and durability standards.

Toyota to test self-driving, talking cars by about 2020 TOKYO, Oct 16 Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it would begin testing self-driving electric cars around 2020, which will use artificial intelligence (AI) to engage with drivers, as the company competes with tech firms to develop new vehicles.