Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T)

Japan's Honda Motor plans to start selling motorized scooters that run on detachable batteries in Southeast Asia starting as early as 2019 - Nikkei

Honda to cut Japanese production by a quarter as domestic sales stagnate TOKYO Honda Motor Co plans to end production at its Sayama plant in Japan by 2022, cutting capacity by around 24 percent in its shrinking domestic market as it shifts focus to electric cars (EVs) and other new technologies.

