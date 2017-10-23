Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)

BRIEF-Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars - Nikkei * Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars- Nikkei

BRIEF-R&I affirms Suzuki Motor's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I

Japan's Suzuki Motor posts higher first quarter profit on strong India sales TOKYO Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday posted a 43.8 percent jump in its first-quarter operating profit, a sixth consecutive year-on-year rise, boosted by strong sales growth in its biggest market, India, and at home.

UPDATE 2-BOJ newcomers back 2 pct price goal, say too early to debate stimulus exit * Kataoka known as a reflationist, Suzuki familiar with market

Ex-Suzuki employee pleads guilty to Clean Air Act violation WASHINGTON A former employee of Suzuki Motor Corp's U.S. operations pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false report and violating the Clean Air Act over excess emissions in more than 23,000 2012 model year motorcycles, court documents showed.

Suzuki shares fall, Dutch authorities to probe emissions practice TOKYO, July 11 Shares in Suzuki Motor Corp fell as much as 4.1 percent early on Tuesday after Dutch prosecutors said they would investigate the automaker's possible misuse of vehicle emissions software.