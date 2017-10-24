Nikon Corp (7731.T)

BRIEF-R&I affirms Nikon's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I

U.S. ITC begins probe of Nikon cameras based on Zeiss complaint WASHINGTON, May 26 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it has launched a patent infringement investigation of certain Nikon digital cameras, software and components based upon a complaint launched by Carl Zeiss AG and ASML Netherlands B.V.

BRIEF-Nikon announces resignation of chairman * Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company

REFILE-TABLE-Nikon-2016/17 group results (Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 11 (Reuters)- Nikon Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 748.89 819.39

ASML files patent countersuit against Japan's Nikon ASML , Europe's largest supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, said on Friday it had filed patent infringement cases against Nikon in Japan, a response to legal action taken by Nikon against the Dutch company.

UPDATE 4-ASML files patent countersuit against Japan's Nikon * ASML has 80 pct of revs in market vs Nikon, Canon - Fitch (Adds Nikon statement)