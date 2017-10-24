Olympus Corp (7733.T)

BRIEF-Olympus to issue 22th series unsecured bonds worth 10 bln yen * Says it will issue 22th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen with a term of 5 years and coupon rate of 0.22 percent

BRIEF-R&I affirms Olympus's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I

BRIEF-Olympus files appeal to Tokyo District Court * Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities

REFILE-TABLE-Olympus Corp-2016/17 group results (Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 2 (Reuters)- Olympus Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 748.05 804.58

BRIEF-Olympus to buy U.S. firm Image Stream Medical * Says U.S.-based firm Image Stream Medical Inc (ISM) will become unit of Olympus Corporation of the Americas, which is wholly owned unit of the co