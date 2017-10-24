Canon Inc (7751.T)

UPDATE 1-Canon raises annual profit forecast on growing demand for OLED equipment * Q3 op profit more than doubles to Y80.46 bln (Adds details of third-quarter performance, context)

Canon raises annual profit forecast on demand for OLED kit, weaker yen TOKYO, Oct 24 Japan's Canon Inc raised its annual operating profit forecast on Tuesday, its third upward revision this year, on the back of increased demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen production equipment and a weaker yen.

BRIEF-Canon's consolidated operating profit is expected to jump 40 pct for year ending in December - Nikkei * Canon Inc's consolidated operating profit for the year ending in December is expected to jump 40% to 330 billion yen ($2.94 billion) - Nikkei

Canon falls to more than two-month low after EU threatens huge fine TOKYO, July 7 Shares of Canon Inc dropped to their lowest levels in more than two months on Friday after EU antitrust regulators said they could fine it up to 10 percent of annual revenue if they concluded it had breached merger rules.