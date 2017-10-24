Edition:
United Kingdom

Marubeni Corp (8002.T)

8002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

767JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥13 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
¥754
Open
¥754
Day's High
¥767
Day's Low
¥754
Volume
8,219,000
Avg. Vol
7,309,232
52-wk High
¥773
52-wk Low
¥515

Wed, Sep 6 2017

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit

* Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co

BRIEF-Marubeni acquires Creekstone Farms for about $170 mln - Nikkei

* Marubeni Corp acquired Kansas-based creekstone farms in a deal worth about $170 million, including liabilities - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2vDnOhm) Further company coverage:

BUZZ-Marubeni consortium gets contract for Indonesia gas-fired plant

** Marubeni Corp says a consortium of General Electric, PT Hutama Karya and itself has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 780 megawatt gas-fired plant in Indonesia for about 41 billion yen

BRIEF- Japan's Marubeni eyes further investment in Portugal

May 31Marubeni Corp President and CEO Fumiya Kokubu says:

BRIEF-SHL Consolidated says entered into JV agreement with Marubeni Corp

* Entered into a joint venture agreement with Marubeni Corporation to undertake development of a land Source text(http://bit.ly/2pHbD3w) Further company coverage:

