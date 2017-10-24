Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T)
Mon, Oct 23 2017
BRIEF-Mitsui & Co, Penske Automotive entered share purchase agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing
* Mitsui & Co Ltd - on Oct 20, Mitsui and Penske Automotive Holdings entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing
SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.
SANTIAGO, Oct 12 Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.
BRIEF-Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia- Nikkei
* Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia, will initially invest $50 million in farm & processing capacity to integrate operations Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2wynIMW) Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion (1.3 billion pounds) deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co.
COPENHAGEN A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co .
Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui
COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co.
Russia's Gazprom, Mitsui sign LNG cooperation agreement
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Gazprom , Russia's biggest natural gas producer, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co have signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.
Mitsui, Cobra in talks with BHP over desalination plant - sources
SANTIAGO A consortium made up of Mitsui & Co and Grupo Cobra is in exclusive talks with BHP Billiton Plc to build an $800 million desalination plant at its Spence copper mine in Chile, two sources with knowledge of the process told Reuters this week.
BRIEF-BioAmber says members of BioAmber Sarnia's board nominated by Mitsui to resign
* Bioamber-Entered deal pursuant to which co,bioamber sarnia to indemnify mitsui for payments made pursuant to guarantee under cad $20 million loan agreement