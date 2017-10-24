Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T)

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia- Nikkei * Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia, will initially invest $50 million in farm & processing capacity to integrate operations Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2wynIMW) Further company coverage:

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co.

Russia's Gazprom, Mitsui sign LNG cooperation agreement VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Gazprom , Russia's biggest natural gas producer, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co have signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.

Mitsui, Cobra in talks with BHP over desalination plant - sources SANTIAGO A consortium made up of Mitsui & Co and Grupo Cobra is in exclusive talks with BHP Billiton Plc to build an $800 million desalination plant at its Spence copper mine in Chile, two sources with knowledge of the process told Reuters this week.