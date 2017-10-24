Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)

BRIEF-Tokyo Electron will double production capacity for etch systems- Nikkei * Tokyo electron will double production capacity for etch systems used to make semiconductors by fiscal 2019

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Tokyo Electron, ASML Systems July 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

BRIEF-TSMC and Nanjing unit order equipment from Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, ASML July 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron * Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$503.7 million ($16.80 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd

BRIEF- R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I * Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I

BRIEF-Tokyo Electron buys 12.3 pct stake in Hana Materials * Says Tokyo Electron has acquired 12.3 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 12.3 percent from 0

BRIEF-AU Optronics orders machinery equipment from Shibaura Mechatronics, Tokyo Electron * Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.28 million)