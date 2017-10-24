Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)
8331.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
835JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Thu, Sep 28 2017
BRIEF-R&I affirms Chiba Bank's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook-R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I
BRIEF-GLP J-REIT acquires Chiba-based property
* Says it acquired Chiba-based property on Sept. 1 and the previous plan was disclosed on Aug. 29
BRIEF-GLP J-REIT updates on acquisition of Chiba-based property
* Says it will acquire a Chiba-based property for 4.5 billion yen on Sept. 1
BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit completes acquisition of Chiba-based property
* Says it acquires Chiba-based property for 978 million yen on June 1
BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to acquire Chiba-based property for 978 mln yen
* Says it will acquire Chiba-based property for 978 million yen on June 1
