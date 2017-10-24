Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T)

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor-R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) retains the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I

TOKYO, July 25 Fukuoka Financial Group Inc and Eighteenth Bank , both based in southern Japan, said on Tuesday they would indefinitely put on hold plans to integrate their operations, citing anti-monopoly issues.