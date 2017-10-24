Edition:
Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T)

8354.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

560JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+1.82%)
Prev Close
¥550
Open
¥550
Day's High
¥561
Day's Low
¥548
Volume
4,774,000
Avg. Vol
3,790,000
52-wk High
¥571
52-wk Low
¥412

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Fukuoka Financial Group unit says business and capital alliance with Bank of Okinawa

* Says co's unit iBank marketing and Bank of Okinawa Ltd entered into a basic agreement on business and capital alliance

BRIEF-R&I removes Fukuoka Financial Group from rating monitor and affirms "A+" with negative outlook-R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor-R&I

UPDATE 1-Japan's Fukuoka, Eighteenth Bank postpone planned integration

* Japan's regional banks struggling to survive (Adds background, analyst comment)

TOKYO, July 25 Fukuoka Financial Group Inc and Eighteenth Bank , both based in southern Japan, said on Tuesday they would indefinitely put on hold plans to integrate their operations, citing anti-monopoly issues.

