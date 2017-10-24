MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (8725.T)

BRIEF-MS&AD estimates up to 110 bln yen in incurred losses related to hurricances, Mexico quake * Japan's MS&AD Insurance says estimates up to 110 billion yen ($973 million) in incurred losses related to hurricances, earthquake in Americas

Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 billion in UK's ReAssure Jersey TOKYO Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said on Friday it had agreed with Swiss Re AG to invest 800 million pounds ($1.05 billion) to take a stake of up to 15 percent in UK-based ReAssure Jersey One Ltd.

Mitsui Sumitomo to buy Singapore insurer for $1.6 billion in SEAsia growth push SINGAPORE/TOKYO Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (MSI) is acquiring Singapore's First Capital Insurance for $1.6 billion from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings , in the biggest takeover by a Japanese insurer in populous Southeast Asia - a key target region for global players.

BRIEF-MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings unit to acquire 97.7 pct stake in First Capital Insurance Limited for about 175.5 bln yen * Says unit Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited will acquire 97.7 percent stake in First Capital Insurance Limited for about 175.5 billion yen, from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited