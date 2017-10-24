T&D Holdings Inc (8795.T)
8795.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,734JPY
1,734JPY
Change (% chg)
¥-1 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
¥1,734
Open
¥1,732
Day's High
¥1,736
Day's Low
¥1,720
Volume
2,107,400
Avg. Vol
3,081,125
52-wk High
¥1,925
52-wk Low
¥1,134
BRIEF- T&D Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 26.5 million shares (3.9 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on Aug. 31
BRIEF- T&D Holdings lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
* Says it lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,689.9 yen per share from 2,701.5 yen per share, effective April 1
BRIEF-T&D Holdings announcement resignation of chairman
* Says Kenji Nakagome will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company
