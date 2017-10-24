Central Japan Railway Co (9022.T)

FACTBOX-Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves "Made-in-Japan" champions scrambling TOKYO, Oct 13 The revelation that Japan's third-biggest steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd fabricated data for some of its aluminium and copper and other products has left affected manufacturers scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves 'Made-in-Japan' champions scrambling TOKYO The revelation that Japan's third-biggest steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd fabricated data for some of its aluminium and copper products has left affected manufacturers scrambling to pin down the potential impact.