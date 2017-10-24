Edition:
NTT Docomo Inc (9437.T)

9437.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,711JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥38 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
¥2,673
Open
¥2,692
Day's High
¥2,711
Day's Low
¥2,690
Volume
5,172,100
Avg. Vol
4,022,487
52-wk High
¥2,804
52-wk Low
¥2,361

Mon, Jul 24 2017

BRIEF-NTT Docomo's group operating profit probably sank nearly 10 percent for April-June quarter - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo's Group operating profit probably sank nearly 10 percent on year to around $2.51 billion for April-June quarter

BRIEF-CCI approves Tata Companies' buying of of 21.63 pct shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo

* CCI approves Tata Companies' acquisition of 21.63 percent shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnod4t) Further company coverage:

BRIEF- ZIGExN announces business alliance with NTT DOCOMO

* Says the company and NTT Docomo Inc will cooperate on planning and production of d job, which is a platform for job hunting

India court approves $1.18 bln settlement of Tata-DoCoMo dispute: TV

NEW DELHI The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.

BRIEF-NTT Docomo's group operating profit is seen edging up to around 950 bln yen in the year ending march 2018 - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo's group operating profit is seen edging up to around 950 billion yen ($8.63 billion) in the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

