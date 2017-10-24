NTT Docomo Inc (9437.T)

BRIEF-CCI approves Tata Companies' buying of of 21.63 pct shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo * CCI approves Tata Companies' acquisition of 21.63 percent shareholding in Tata Teleservices from NTT Docomo Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnod4t) Further company coverage:

BRIEF- ZIGExN announces business alliance with NTT DOCOMO * Says the company and NTT Docomo Inc will cooperate on planning and production of d job, which is a platform for job hunting

UPDATE 1-India court approves $1.18 bln settlement of Tata-DoCoMo dispute - TV NEW DELHI, April 28 The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.

