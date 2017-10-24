Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (9501.T)

Japan regulator grants safety approval to Tepco's first reactor restart since Fukushima TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) on Wednesday received an initial safety approval from Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) to restart two reactors at the world's biggest nuclear power plant.

UPDATE 2-Japan regulator grants safety approval to Tepco's first reactor restart since Fukushima * Tepco gets initial safety OK for Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuke plant

Tepco shares rise after reports of possible nuclear restart approval TOKYO Shares in Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) , operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, rose more than 3 percent on Thursday after media reports that it may get approval as early as next week to restart one of its other atomic plants.

UPDATE 1-Tepco shares rise after reports of possible nuclear restart approval * Japan regulator may give Kashiwazaki-Kariwa safety approval

Tepco shares rise after reports of possible nuclear restart approval TOKYO, Sept 7 Shares in Tokyo Electric Power Co , operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, rose more than 3 percent on Thursday after media reports that it may get approval as early as next week to restart one of its other atomic plants.

Japan's Tepco gets slapped with new U.S. lawsuit over Fukushima TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings said on Thursday it has been hit with another lawsuit filed in a U.S. court seeking $5 billion for compensation over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the second filed against the utility in a U.S. court.

CORRECTED-Japan's Tepco gets slapped with new U.S. lawsuit over Fukushima TOKYO, Aug 24 Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings said on Thursday it has been hit with another lawsuit filed in a U.S. court seeking $5 billion for compensation over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the second filed against the utility in a U.S. court.

Japan's Tepco gets slapped with new U.S. lawsuit over Fukushima TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings said on Thursday it has been hit with another lawsuit filed in a U.S. court seeking $5 billion for compensation over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the second filed against the utility in a U.S. court.