Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (9503.T)

June 29 Japan is planning a wave of new coal-fired power plants as it struggles to revive its nuclear industry which is still mostly shut down in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011. Nuclear power contributed nearly a third of total electricity generated before the catastrophe. Companies are looking to build 41 new coal-fired power plants with total capacity of 18,431 megawatts expected to come online in the next decade. Japan had a total 90 coal-fired units a