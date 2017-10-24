Tokyo Gas Co Ltd (9531.T)
2,962JPY
7:00am BST
¥53 (+1.82%)
¥2,908
¥2,925
¥2,965
¥2,922
1,131,300
1,206,002
¥3,048
¥2,307
Thu, Oct 5 2017
Tokyo Gas will not accept destination clauses in new LNG contracts - president
TOKYO Tokyo Gas Co , Japan's biggest city gas supplier, will not accept new contracts for long-term purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that contain clauses that restrict where the gas can be sold, the company's president said on Thursday.
Tokyo Gas will not accept destination clauses in new LNG contracts - president
TOKYO, Oct 5 Tokyo Gas Co, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, will not accept new contracts for long-term purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that contain clauses that restrict where the gas can be sold, the company's president said on Thursday.
UPDATE 1-Japan's Tokyo Gas wants to revise LNG supply contracts
* Japan LNG imports surged following Fukushima (Adds comment, detail)
Tokyo Gas buys 30 pct stake in Castleton's Texas gas unit
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's biggest city gas supplier Tokyo Gas Co said on Monday it has acquired a 30 percent stake in a subsidiary of Castleton Commodities International LLC, its first equity investment in a U.S. upstream company.