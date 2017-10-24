Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983.T)

UPDATE 2-Overseas push drives profit growth at Japan's Uniqlo, 7-Eleven owners * Uniqlo overseas oper profit up 95.4 pct, domestic down 6.4 pct

Japan's Fast Retailing sees 13.4 percent profit rise on foreign expansion TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd , owner of clothing chain Uniqlo, forecast on Thursday a 13.4 percent rise in operating profit for the current financial year on the back of strong growth in Asia.

BRIEF-Fast Retailing announces change of corporate auditor * Says it names Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC as new corporate auditor to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective Nov. 30

Nikkei edges up, marks weekly gain ahead of holiday TOKYO, July 14 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as disappointing earnings from Fast Retailing, the world's third largest apparel retailer, offset gains made after Wall Street pushed higher.

UPDATE 2-Japan Uniqlo owner's quarterly profit boosted by brisk business in Asia * Domestic Uniqlo op profit falls on higher costs (Adds CFO comment, context)

REFILE-TABLE-Fast Retailing-9-MTH group results (IFRS) (Adds accounting period) Jul 13 (Reuters)- Fast Retailing Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months 9 months Year ended ended to May 31, 2017 May 31, 2016 Aug 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.48 trln 1.43 trln 1.85 trln (+3.0 p

Japan's Fast Retailing Q3 profit rises 7.5 pct, misses estimates TOKYO, July 13 Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd , owner of clothing chain Uniqlo, said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit rose 7.5 percent, just short of analyst estimates, on the back of brisk sales abroad.