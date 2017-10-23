Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR_u.TO)
6.75CAD
9:15pm BST
$0.13 (+1.96%)
$6.62
$6.64
$6.76
$6.62
2,070,082
744,197
$7.07
$4.97
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new unsecured term loan
* On September 29, 2017, trust entered into a $150 million unsecured term loan facility and drew $125 million at closing
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces new unsecured term loan
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces closing of previously announced acquisitions and new unsecured term loan
BRIEF-Pure Industrial qtrly FFO per unit $0.10
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - qtrly FFO per unit $0.10;qtrly AFFO per unit $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Pure Industrial announces $365 mln of strategic acquisitions and $200 mln equity financing
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces $365 million of strategic acquisitions and $200 million equity financing
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust posts Q1 FFO per unit of $0.10
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016