Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR_u.TO)

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces new unsecured term loan * Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces closing of previously announced acquisitions and new unsecured term loan

BRIEF-Pure Industrial qtrly FFO per unit $0.10​ * Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - qtrly FFO per unit $0.10​;qtrly AFFO per unit $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Pure Industrial announces $365 mln of strategic acquisitions and $200 mln equity financing * Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces $365 million of strategic acquisitions and $200 million equity financing

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity * Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions * Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions