Edition:
United Kingdom

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR_u.TO)

AAR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.75CAD
9:15pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
$6.62
Open
$6.64
Day's High
$6.76
Day's Low
$6.62
Volume
2,070,082
Avg. Vol
744,197
52-wk High
$7.07
52-wk Low
$4.97

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 5 2017

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new unsecured term loan

* On September 29, 2017, trust entered into a $150 million unsecured term loan facility and drew $125 million at closing

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces new unsecured term loan

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces closing of previously announced acquisitions and new unsecured term loan

BRIEF-Pure Industrial qtrly FFO per unit $0.10​

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - qtrly FFO per unit $0.10​;qtrly AFFO per unit $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Pure Industrial announces $365 mln of strategic acquisitions and $200 mln equity financing

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces $365 million of strategic acquisitions and $200 million equity financing

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust posts Q1 FFO per unit of $0.10

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016

Select another date: