Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)

ABF.L on London Stock Exchange

3,371.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

46.00 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
3,325.00
Open
3,315.00
Day's High
3,375.00
Day's Low
3,285.00
Volume
502,287
Avg. Vol
914,535
52-wk High
3,377.00
52-wk Low
2,335.00

Mon, Sep 11 2017

AB Foods raises full-year outlook on strong Primark

LONDON, Sept 11 Associated British Foods raised its outlook for full year results on Monday, thanks to a strong performance from its Primark fashion business.

Primark owner AB Foods' outlook has "marginally improved"

LONDON, July 6 Associated British Foods, said on Thursday its outlook for the full 2016-17 year had marginally improved after a better-than-expected performance from its Primark clothing chain in its latest quarter.

Zambia Sugar says refined sugar output up 47 percent

LUSAKA, June 8 Refined sugar production at Zambia Sugar, a unit of Associated British Foods , increased 47 percent to 65,000 tonnes in the year ended Mar 31, driven up by increased refining capacity, the company said on Thursday.

