Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)

UPDATE 3-Acacia-Tanzania proposed settlement on track -Barrick (Recasts with Barrick statement, adds analyst and Barrick spokesman's comments, background, updates stock prices, changes byline) By Susan Taylor and Zandi Shabalala TORONTO/LONDON, Oct 20 Barrick Gold said on Friday a proposed mining settlement it negotiated with Tanzania for its Acacia Mining unit was not under threat, even though Acacia said it could not immediately make a $300 million payment included in the deal. Barrick, which owns 63.9 percent of

Barrick Gold and Tanzania reach agreement, govt to take stake in mines DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 19 Barrick Gold has agreed that Tanzania will own a 16 percent stake in three gold mines operated by Barrick's Acacia Mining Plc, the company and a government minister announced on Thursday.

UPDATE 2- Barrick Gold sees drop in production as Tanzanian troubles drag Oct 12 Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, estimated a decline in third-quarter gold production amid pressure from the Tanzanian government on its Acacia Mining unit.

