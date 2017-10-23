Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO)
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis and Radient Technologies announce extension towards finalizing agreement
Aurora Cannabis and Radient Technologies announce extension towards finalizing agreement
BRIEF-AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Aurora Cannabis - to proceed with a concurrent, non-commissioned, non-brokered private placement of up to 2 million units of co at price of $3.00/ unit
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $50 million bought deal financing
* Aurora Cannabis announces $50 million bought deal financing
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis acquires BC Northern Lights and Urban Cultivator
Aurora Cannabis acquires BC Northern Lights and Urban Cultivator
BRIEF-Aurora cannabis president Steve Dobler appointed to Hempco board
* Aurora Cannabis president Steve Dobler appointed to Hempco board of directors
BRIEF-Aurora announces Q4 and full financial year 2017 results
Aurora Cannabis Inc - revenues for Q4 ended June 30, 2017 were $5.9 million, as compared to $1.2 million for same quarter in prior year
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis surpasses 19,000 patients, hits record monthly revenue
* Operational update: Aurora Cannabis surpasses 19,000 patients; record monthly revenue, shipments, grams sold
BRIEF-Radient Technologies says Aurora Cannabis holds about 9.6 pct of issued and outstanding common shares of co
Radient Technologies Inc - after giving effect to conversion, Aurora Cannabis Inc holds about 9.6 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of co