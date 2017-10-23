AutoCanada Inc (ACQ.TO)
ACQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
23.89CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$23.91
Open
$24.01
Day's High
$24.17
Day's Low
$23.84
Volume
48,867
Avg. Vol
92,728
52-wk High
$27.90
52-wk Low
$17.46
Sat, Oct 14 2017
BRIEF-AutoCanada says acquired its first Mazda dealership
* AutoCanada acquires its first Mazda dealership; continues to expand Montréal presence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-AutoCanada reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.57
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-AutoCanada announces approval of normal course issuer bid
* AutoCanada Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-AutoCanada Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions
