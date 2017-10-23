Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)
ACR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.99CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$12.00
Open
$12.07
Day's High
$12.10
Day's Low
$11.96
Volume
7,410
Avg. Vol
42,442
52-wk High
$12.29
52-wk Low
$10.15
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial REIT provides update on impact of tropical storm Harvey
* Agellan commercial real estate investment trust provides update on impact of tropical storm harvey and announces lease amendments with an existing tenant
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust provides update on its Texas portfolio
Aug 28 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :
BRIEF-Agellan commercial REIT announces acquisition of 8 industrial properties
May 18 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
BRIEF-AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FLINT, MICHIGAN
April 26 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
