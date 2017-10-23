Edition:
Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)

ACR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.99CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$12.00
Open
$12.07
Day's High
$12.10
Day's Low
$11.96
Volume
7,410
Avg. Vol
42,442
52-wk High
$12.29
52-wk Low
$10.15

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial REIT provides update on impact of tropical storm Harvey

* Agellan commercial real estate investment trust provides update on impact of tropical storm harvey and announces lease amendments with an existing tenant

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust provides update on its Texas portfolio

Aug 28 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :

BRIEF-Agellan commercial REIT announces acquisition of 8 industrial properties

May 18 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FLINT, MICHIGAN

April 26 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust

